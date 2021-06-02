Photos by Kathryn Harrington

Louisville’s Historic Homes Foundation invited guests to start their Derby Day off right with the 42nd annual Derby Breakfast presented by Blade & Bow Bourbon and The Voice as the Media Sponsor at Farmington Historic Plantation. Guests enjoyed a locally sourced, Kentucky-Proud, picnic brunch by Farm to Fork Catering, with an open bar and live music by The Misty Mountain String Band.