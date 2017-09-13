Galleries
Terri Bass’ Birthday
September 13, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
Friends, family members and colleagues of Terri Bass surprised the Lenihan Sotheby’s realtor at a lunchtime soiree on September 8. The birthday celebration was organized by Terri’s husband Steve, and took place at Mesh on Brownsboro Road.
-
Fresh flowers adorned the event.
-
Terri Bass surprise birthday luncheon / party.
-
The event was held at Mesh.
-
Terri Bass surprise birthday luncheon / party.
-
-
Brenda Huval, Mary Davis, Karen Sadlo and Susan Yarmuth.
-
Melanie Galloway, Mary George Meiners and Robin Schwartz.
-
Angela Nusky and Jennifer Newcomer.
-
Gladys Bass and Sarah Liebman.
-
Terri Bass was completely surprised as Shelly Overfield stood by and smiled.
-
Viki Diaz, Robin Schwartz and Terri Bass.
-
Carla Sue Broecker and Steve Bass.
-
Terri Bass posed with other agents with the Lenihan Sotheby's International Realty Company.
-
Liz Gastiger, Sue Grafton and Susan Yarmuth.
-
Madeline Abramson, Terri Bass, Karen Sadlo, Shelly Zegart and Sarah Steinbock.
-
Liz Gastiger, Sue Grafton, Terri Bass and Susan Yarmuth.
-
Carol Lomicka, Terri Bass and Patti McCormick.
-
Millie Hayes with Terri, Steve and Gladys Bass.
-
Rebecca Brown and Terri Bass.
-
Dr. Heather Bass, Dena Farris and Kathy Oyler.
-
Patti McCormick, Nancy Laird, Charlotte Donan, Pat Gabriele, Terri Bass and Petrina Boakye.
-
Kathy Yarmuth and Terri Bass.
-