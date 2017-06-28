Featured Posts > Galleries

Teri Dryden Reception

June 28, 2017

B. Deemer Gallery on Frankfort Avenue hosted an artist reception on Saturday, June 3 for Teri Dryden, whose collection of abstract paintings and collages will be exhibited through July 5. Inspired by a trip to India, she shares, “The bold color reflects the powerful influence of my recent tour and its vivid saris and marketplaces.”

Photos by John Sodrel.

  • Tom Pfannerstill, Lynn Cralle and Albertus Gorman.

  • Brenda Balcombe and Rhonda Goodall.

  • Artist Teri Dryden's opening reception at B. Deemer Gallery.

  • Tom Cannady, Erik Eaker and John Brooks.

  • Artist Teri Dryden.

  • Jean Distler, Sally LaBaugh, Steve Deckel, Teri Dryden, Michael Gritton and Sara Petruska.

  • Tom and Sue Sobel.

  • Foxy Hulsey, Julia Comer and Shelley Hulsey.

  • "A Story Telling of Crows" by Teri Dryden.

  • Greg and Natalie Hofer.

  • Gallery owner Brenda Deemer, Valle Jones, Ann Coffey and Teri Dryden.

  • Valle Jones and Ann Coffey admire a piece by Teri Dryden.

  • Lissa Moon and Cheryl Chapman.

  • Ellen and Steven Blevins.

  • Robin Roggenkamp and Kurt von der Haar.

  • B. Deemer Gallery employees Gretchen Andres and Jake Ford.

  • Jenny Zeller and Keith Waits.

  • Kathy Atwood and Ellen Weis.

  • Artworks by Teri Dryden.