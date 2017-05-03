Tatjana Krizmanic Artist Reception

B. Deemer Gallery opened the exhibit “The Dance of Light Pastels” on Friday, April 21 to celebrate artist Tatjana Krizmanic. The exhibit will be on display at the gallery on Frankfort Avenue through May 23.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
Artist Tatjana Krizmanic doing a little work on her latest piece.
Gray Henry and Peter Kaufman.
Gray Henry, Artist Tatjana Krizmanic and Sandy Gulick.
Sandy Gulick and Gallery Owner Brenda Deemer.
Pat and Bill Brasch.
Elizabeth Namgyel and Scott Tusa.
Mary Ann Laureana and Gretchen Andres.
Elizabeth Namgyel and Ganga Devi Braun.
Jaya Priya, Ram Jyoti, Seth Kaufmanl and Ganga Devi Braun.
Gretchen Andres, Featured Artist Tatjana Krizmanic and Ila Dezann.
Sheila Andrus, Artist Tatjana Krizmanic and Marc Andrus.
Marguerite Rice.
Mary Beth and Ken Nevitt.
Ram Jyoti in front of a painting of her back yard.
Lee and Sherrill Zimmerman, who commissioned the pictured piece and Artist Tatjana Krizmanic.