Taste of Derby Festival
April 11, 2019
The 32nd Annual Taste of Derby Festival presented by Brown-Forman took place at Louisville Slugger Field on April 9. The tasting event included samples from dozens of celebrated local restaurants, bourbon distilleries and beverage companies. All ticket proceeds went to Dare to Care Food Bank, which leads our community in the fight against hunger.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
-
-
Melodie and Tom Power with Wendy Hicks.
-
Brad and Erica Wilhelmi with Kristen and Darren King.
-
Darrin McCauley, Janet Lively, Harry Dennery and Terra Long.
-
-
Kathy Grichnik and Lisa Branding.
-
Tim Long and Jason Klopotowski.
-
Kim Schroering and Rod Hyman.
-
The 2019 Kentucky Derby Festival Queen and Princesses: Allison Spears, Mary Baker, Brittany Patillo, Kelsey Sutton and Elizabeth Seewer.
-
Steve and Lori Androit.
-
Daryl and Phyllis Rexroat.
-
Dan and Dar LaMaster.
-
Matt and Shellina McCormick.
-
Leroy and Karen Koch.
-
David Schlosser, Brandon Hall, Johanna Worley and JD Worley.
-
Jennifer and Marcus Lykes.
-
Eddy Sim, Karen Riven and Roman Melendez.
-
Joanne Wang and Jim Marcus.
-
Jansen and Kathy Deiner with Krista and John McGlynn.
-
Gary Copeland and Lisa Puccetti.
-
John Fields and Joshua Pike.
-
Kelsi Wermuth and Megan Klein.
-
Liza Stevenson, Kenya McPheeters and Beverly Bailey.
-
Justin and Loren Mills with Bittany and Brian Key.
-
Michael Sadofsky and Bob Willis.
-
-
Paul Palleti and Naomi Stuecker.
-