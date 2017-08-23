Galleries
Taste of Frankfort Avenue
August 23, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
On August 13, foodies from all over town congregated at the Clifton Center for this annual tasting event. Over 25 local restaurants participated, including Silver Dollar, the Grape Leaf, Volare and many more. The evening’s entertainment was provided by the Louisville Folk School.
Celebrity judge Candyce Clifft and event chair Randy Blevins.
Joe Stephenson and Nelda Miles.
Robyn Wigginton,Kimberbie Thompson with Andy and Kim Thomas.
Sara Reed and Andrea Newcom.
Trinity Campiano, Kingston Smith and Mandy Simpson.
Mark and Kay Rountree.
Shalonda Smith and Lillian Sullivan. Lillian celebrated her birthday while attending the event.
Lauren Winfield and Matt Slovick.
Father Jerry Eifler and Jan Karzen.
The Louisville Folk School provided musical entertainment.
Deb North and Jeanne Pitt.
Lisa Biddle-Puffer and Chloe Puffer.
Kack Scott and Cliff Rompf.
Matthew Faver, Gibson Moore and Volare Executive Chef Joshua Moore.
Ibrahim Alsaba and Jarrett Bond with the Grape Leaf.
Jacob Holz, Megan Garrison, JP Ellenberger and Sara Kelly with The Silver Dollar.
Jeff George and Kathryn Giles.
Michael and Katie Dahle with Nick Ising.
Mike O'Bryan and Rick Quisol.
Emily and Ryan Jones.
Wil Heuser, Jay Kirk and Kenneth Wright.
Andrew and Rupika Klein.
