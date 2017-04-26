Carousel Post > Galleries
Tales of the Tin Cup
April 26, 2017
This evening with Justin and Mike Thomas served as a benefit to support The First Tee of Louisville. At 23-years-old, Justin is widely recognized as one of the exciting talents on the PGA Tour, and his father Mike has been the head golf professional at Harmony Landing Country Club for 28 years.
Photos by Bill Wine.
Tales of the Tin Cup.
Carrie and Tommy Betz.
Richard and Sue Pickren with Molly and Gary Bebelaar.
Jerry Ward and Dwight Maddox.
Steve Brown and Jim Tino.
Mary Anne Givens with Carolyn and Marilyn Weaver.
Jeff Hollow, member of the Board of Directors Swain Beard and Brad Ray.
Mary K. Korfhage, John and Matthew Lundergan with Don Korfhage.
Jim Tino, Steve Brown and member of the Board of Directors Greg Adwell.
Mike Potter, Neil Surber and Tyler Gore.
Member of the Board Of Directors Missy Kremer and Lisa Arnold.
Ben Byrne and T.J. Gibb.
Greg Leonhardt, Mark Fridy and Greg Crowe.
Member of the Board Of Directors Missy Kremer, Patti Gahm and Lisa Arnold.
Garrison, Jim and Dylan Shepard with Danny Baron.
Jim and Tina Bradshaw with Jay Williams.
John Hayes and Scott Dingle.
Jeannette and Chris Jagger with Frank Harshaw.
Jill and Chris Burckle.
Paula Harshaw and Jeannette Jagger.
Trip Weck and Steve Herp.
Mike Potter, Michael Potter and member of the Board of Directors Patrick Potter.
Jack Herman, Mike Potter and Dan Plis.
Richard and Sue Pickren with Jennifer and Lou Zaccone.
Pat Ricketts, Jeff Hollow and Clint Glasscock.
Jeff Hollow, member of the Board of Directors Michael Mountjoy and Clint Glasscock.
Executive Director of the First Tee of Louisville D’Shawn Johnson and Junior Bridgeman.
Executive Director of the First Tee of Louisville D’Shawn Johnson, Marlyce Johnson and Junior Bridgeman.
Junior Bridgeman and Justin Thomas.
Redmon Lair, Patrick Kosse and Justin Thomas.
Kent Taylor and Justin Thomas listened as Mike Thomas gestured and spoke during the interview portion of the program.
Kent Taylor, Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas all smiled during the interview portion of the program.