Tailspin Ale Fest
February 20, 2019
One of the best beer festivals in the nation took flight at Louisville Executive Aviation Center at Bowman Field on Feb. 16. Presented by Cox’s and Evergreen Liquors, Tailspin Ale Fest featured more than 250 craft beers for guests to sample. The day’s entertainment included Drake’s Silent Disco and music from the band 100% Poly.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
-
-
An epic Jenga match between Zak Kamerer and Randy Krumley.
-
-
Randy Crumley and Zak Kamerer.
-
-
Julia Russ and Misty Young.
-
Leslie Payne, Charlie Gonzalez and Erin Bishop.
-
Mike Leibler, Maks Gold and Andy Sims.
-
Chris Smith, Steven Blanchard, Olivia McLaughlin, Taylor Russer and Christine Kilibarda.
-
Ryan Kidd, Jennifer Thornton with Tim and Kathleen Lambert.
-
Dan Wilson and Jeremy Rhodes.
-
Morgan Knehans, Andy Smith, Ignacio Purcel, Jojo Burns and Liz Schieg.
-
Tyler Martin, Shannah and Mike Miller.
-
Justin Lawrence, Warren Hyatt, Darryl Barnett and Todd Featherstone.
-
Justin Newby and Ridge Quarles.
-
-
Brian, Amy and Aaron Kelty.
-
Marta and Michael Lyons with Matt Coleman and Cag Maier.
-
Alan Barns and Shawn Dade.
-
-
Megan Hunn and Morgan Epperson.
-
-
Paul Miller of Bircus Brewing.
-
Lauren and Richard Astle.
-
Tood Reifert, Denise Schauman and Jimmy Conway.
-
Jessica Adams, Josh Johnson, Taylor Springelmeyer and Trey Tidwell.
-
A group of teachers enjoying the kid free zone.
-
Mark Reynolds, Marc Miller and Bob Duley.
-
-
-
Logan Zimmerman and Mariah Kline.
-
Debbie Glass and Dave Layman.
-
Paige Robey and Bill Coffey.
-
-
Christina and Chris Currie.
-
-
-
-
-
John Grant, Andrew Curley and Trevor Vrock.
-
David Reinhart, Goose, Tony Drake, Megan Hermiller, Tom Mathais and Matt Ohlmann.
-
-
Mike Pemberton.
-
Alex Tomlin, Elle Kaiser, Chelsea Dresdner and Adam Booth.
-
Alliee Bliss and Eryn Murphy.
-