Tailspin Ale Fest
February 22, 2017
On February 18, a World War II-era hangar at Bowman Field was filled to the brim with smiling faces and plenty of beer as Louisvillians enjoyed the fourth annual Tailspin Ale Fest – “Louisville’s Winter Warmer Beer Festival.” Attendees enjoyed live music and food trucks, and with over 200 critically acclaimed beers from all over on tap, there was no shortage of good times.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
Mary Orr, Nathan Muleski and Matt Clapesattle.
Wilberto Bavillo, Brandon Flaherty, Ryan Leonard,Ryan Scheckelhoff, Justin Berger and Ashley Panek.
Elizabeth Jent and Sara Havens.
Melissa Beavin, Sarah Hitchings, Brent and Chesney West and Andrea Diebold.
Janessa Puckett, Mas Meyer, Duncan Pope and Brent Mathis.
Travis and Anna Galante.
Anna, Jacob and Haley Mauzey and Luke Siener.
Motherfolk.