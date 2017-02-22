On February 18, a World War II-era hangar at Bowman Field was filled to the brim with smiling faces and plenty of beer as Louisvillians enjoyed the fourth annual Tailspin Ale Fest – “Louisville’s Winter Warmer Beer Festival.” Attendees enjoyed live music and food trucks, and with over 200 critically acclaimed beers from all over on tap, there was no shortage of good times.

Photos by Tim Valentino.