This unique culinary experience at Churchill Downs took place on the evening of Sept. 5. Guests took in the perfect weather at cocktail hour in the paddock, which was followed by an exquisite dinner on the track. The menu was curated by Executive Chef Dave Danielson and included elevated dishes made with local ingredients. Proceeds from the event benefit the Churchill Downs Foundation, which supports nonprofits in the racing industry as well as public health and arts programs. The Voice-Tribune was proud to serve as the exclusive media sponsor of Supper Under the Spires.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson