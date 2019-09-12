Galleries
Supper Under the Spires
September 12, 2019
This unique culinary experience at Churchill Downs took place on the evening of Sept. 5. Guests took in the perfect weather at cocktail hour in the paddock, which was followed by an exquisite dinner on the track. The menu was curated by Executive Chef Dave Danielson and included elevated dishes made with local ingredients. Proceeds from the event benefit the Churchill Downs Foundation, which supports nonprofits in the racing industry as well as public health and arts programs. The Voice-Tribune was proud to serve as the exclusive media sponsor of Supper Under the Spires.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Cathy Shircliff and Michelle Mudd.
D.J. Tabb and Giles Light.
Chris and Allen Corbin with Len and Susan Spalding.
Sena Garrett, Tammy Rigney, Marissa Yonover, Kim Gorski and Rebecca Gignon Reker.
Matthew and Beth Allen with Dan and Mary Rivers.
Gavin Gleason and Josh Meredith.
Deborah Greenwald, Kris Abeln, and Todd and Derika Mercer.
Mike and Martha Richardson and Bart Greenwald.
Tammy Rigney, Kim Gorski, Steve Buttleman, Sena Garrett and Marissa Yonover.
Cindy and Ray Carcione.
JP Davis, David Grantz, Erica McDowell, and Britney and Russ Renbarger.
Dr. Rebecca Booth and Dr. Stephen Savage.
Ron and Leslie Geoghegan, Sara and Kennedy Simpson and Margaret and Barry Barlow.
Kevin Gibson, JP Davis, Tonya and Kris Abeln, Sarah and Tommy Mitchell and Stephanie Barrett.
Deborah and Bart Greenwald.
Jon and Kasey Mand.
Janice Carter Levitch and Steve Humphrey.
Jack Mueller and Ken Selvaggi.
Andrea and Gavin Gleason.
Chauncey Morris, Alexandra and Justin Paul and Celina Magana.
David Grantz and Erica McDowell.
Britney and Russ Renbarger.
Chauncey Morris and Celina Magana.
Bill and Jean Shewchiw.
Ryan and Caroline Jordan with Rebecca Gignon Reker and John Reker.
Ken and Anne Selvaggi.
Chef Matt Spreague, Chef David Danielson and Chef Bob Borgerding.
Remy Sisk and Tonya Abeln.
Ray and Cindy Carcione with Jean and Bill Shewchiw.
