Carousel Post > Galleries
Sunset Concert Series
May 24, 2017
The second Friday of every month, from May through September, Foxhollow Farm opens the farm for a family-friendly evening of music, local food and drinks. To kick the series off on May 12, the event was headlined by salsa band Milenio and opened with funk group Freedom Moore. The next entry will be June 9 and feature the stylings of Frederick the Younger with Alanna Fugate.
Photos by Bill Wine.
-
Pam and Tom Schiller.
-
-
Michelle Higgins and Kimberly McNew.
-
Justin Gilbert with Gelato Gilberto was one of many food vendors at the event.
-
-
Tom and Giselle Berwager.
-
Kate Laden, Allison Pitt and Riley Laden.
-
Jon, James Henry, Becky and Anna Sights.
-
Alyson Sidwell, Nicolle Martin, Eileen Meyer and Ashley VanMeter.
-
-
Lynn and Ja Hillebrand.
-
Lisa and Rocky Webb.
-
-
Laura Seitz, Lea Nachtman and Lysa Seitz.
-
-
Jessica Dedrick and Lorrell Brown.
-
Aaron Esposito and Amy Zimba.
-
Suzanne Cooper, Brandy Garris, Thomas Sutjiadi, Kristie Kane, Jeff Mason, Eric Payne and Clayton Sasse.
-
Bryan and Jennifer Arnett.
-
-
Fiona and Caroline McKenzie.
-
Sammy, Steve, Sarah and Caden Recio.
-
Leighton and Harrison Luckett.
-
-
Freedom Moore was one of several musicians and musical groups which provided musical entertainment.
-
-
-
Concert coordinator Jesse McKenzie and 4th generation land steward Maggie Keith.