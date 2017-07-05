Featured Posts > Galleries
Summertime Blues: Oldham County Historical Society Gala
July 5, 2017
The Oldham County Historical Society hosted its 2017 Gala on June 23. Guests enjoyed dinner provided by Masterson’s Catering and a wine bar from The Little Kentucky River Winery. Attendees reveled in the night’s attire, “Ozzy and Harriet meets Dirty Dancing,” and enjoyed music from The Thrillers. Dr. Robert Arvin was honored at the event for his work in the county’s school system.
PHOTOS BY BILL WINE.
Linda and Lora Theiss.
Executive Director of the Oldham County Historical Society Nancy Theiss and event chair Barbara Winters.
The event included a silent auction.
Fresh flowers adorned the event.
Shannon and Marisa Cunningham, Shari Broecker and Oldham County Attorney John Carter.
Dorothy Coates, Shirley Sills, Conrad Poth with Don and Vickie Basham.
Dee Weil and Bill Crouch.
Michelle and Morgan Wilder.
Chris and Lynn Roty.
Debbie Hall, Kati Compton and Hannah Hall.
Sara McDowell and Carla Jones. Carla wore her high school cheerleading uniform to the event.
Robert F. Arvin, Jessica and Robert V. Arvin, Isabel and Chloe Arvin, honoree Dr. Robert Arvin with Mike, Benjamin, Lisa and Lucas Arvin.
Gant and Sarah Jones with Darcie and Jeff Olszewski.
Steve and Sharon Larimore.
Lynn, Linda and Jim Theiss.
Jeff and Danielle Whorf.
Vickie and Don Basham posed by the hand-crafted outdoor grill cart which Don crafted.
Jo and Jodi Smiley wore vintage dresses.
