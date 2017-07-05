Summertime Blues: Oldham County Historical Society Gala

The Oldham County Historical Society hosted its 2017 Gala on June 23. Guests enjoyed dinner provided by Masterson’s Catering and a wine bar from The Little Kentucky River Winery. Attendees reveled in the night’s attire, “Ozzy and Harriet meets Dirty Dancing,” and enjoyed music from The Thrillers. Dr. Robert Arvin was honored at the event for his work in the county’s school system.

PHOTOS BY BILL WINE.