Summerfest at Belmont
July 26, 2017
Held at Belmont Village Senior Living and produced in partnership with BrightStar Care, Summerfest on Thursday, July 13 was complete with fun summer drinks and snacks. Guests had the opportunity to network with people in the community while raising money for Kentuckiana Stroke Association. Attendees entered a raffle to win $250, $500 or $1000!
Photos By Emily Berry.
Caroline Franklin and Malana Couty
Sheri Ash, Ted Burfict and Teresa Doyle
Teresa Doyle, Alisha Duvall, Sheri Ash and Carrie Duman
Jay Metcalf, Drew Hight and Kelly Tyler
Dana Moody, John Dotson and Debbie Harper
Mary Fields, Colleen Sprinkle, Sheri Ash and Susie Heim
Sheri Ash, Trip and Dub Newell
Sheri Ash with Chef Jeff Schmidt
Paula Carey, Cindy Stivers and Rhonda Harding
Teresa Doyle
Kim Stasiak and Dana Johnson
Mary Fields and Shana Haq
Lin Schussler-Williams, Soni Castleberry and Heather Shake
Sheri Henry and Melissa Paige
