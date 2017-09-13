Galleries
Subway Fresh Fit Hike, Bike & Paddle
September 13, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
Fitness enthusiasts gathered at Waterfront Park on September 4 for a full day of fitness demonstrations, hiking, biking and paddling on the Ohio River.
Crystal Houchins and Ed Rollins.
Jennifer McClain and Missy Rasco.
Zumba.
Zumba.
Zumba.
Zumba.
Zumba.
Zumba.
Melissa Payne with M.J. and Jesse from PLAY 106.9 and Lindsey and Ian Rasmussen.
Carole and Lexi Yates.
Laurie Clark and Linda Miller.
Kim and Steven Pelsor.
Donald Jackson and Kaleb Cunningham.
Rhonda Jackson and Otis Leverette.
Jesse and M.J. from PLAY 106.9.
Reńee Lovelace and Toni Melcher of Nu Chapter Tai Chi and Qi Gong.
Rachard Dennis of Subway, Terry Isaac of Neil Huffman Auto Group, Steve Buttleman and Roy Potts of Coca-Cola.
Subway SubMan.
Steve Buttleman.
Ian Rasmussen.
Ian Rasmussen.
ASL Interpreter Monica Romney.
ASL Interpreter Monica Romney.
Steve Buttleman.
ASL Interpreter Monica Romney and Steve Buttleman as Steve plays the national anthem.
Mayor Greg Fischer.
Steve Buttleman.
Kayak drawing winner Michele Barlow, Mayor Greg Fischer, Ashley Isaac, bike drawing winner George Owens and Terry Isaac.
YMCA's Steve Tarver and Mayoral Father George Fischer.
Paddlers waiting on a barge to pass.
Paddlers waiting on a barge to pass.
The paddlers.
Paddlers waiting on a barge to pass.
The paddlers.
The paddlers' escort.
The paddlers.
The paddlers.
The paddlers.
The paddlers.
The paddlers.
The paddlers.
The paddlers.
The paddlers.
The paddlers.
The paddlers.
The paddlers.
The paddlers.
The paddlers.
The paddlers.
The hikers.
Hikers to the left and paddlers to the right.
The hikers.
Hikers and paddlers.
Hikers to the left and paddlers to the right.
Hikers to the left and paddlers to the right.
Hikers and paddlers.
Hikers and paddlers.
Derby City Dragons.
Bikers.
Bikers.
Bikers.
Bikers.
Bikers.
Bikers.
Bikers.
Bikers.
Bikers.
Bikers.
Bikers.
Bikers.
Bikers.
Bikers.
Bikers.
Bikers.
Andrew Abell, Lindsay Smith, J.T. Bass and Greg Weathers of Engine 5.
