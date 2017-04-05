Galleries
The Style Icon Derby Fashion Experience
April 5, 2017
They don’t call Andre Wilson “The Style Icon” for nothing. He knows how to pull together an outfit and an event worth talking about. His interactive and immersive fashion show on April 1 gave guests the opportunity to revel in the latest Derby looks, shop hats and accessories as well as contribute to the evening’s host charity, Fund for the Arts.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
-
-
Yamilca Rodriguez and Jennifer Blair.
-
-
Adrian Ferguson, Elliott Thompson, Ashlyn Adams, Melissa and George Tanner, Noor Sahli and Candice Jarencziek.
-
-
Nikki Grizzle, Robin Rueff, Burk Hughes and Brent Brown.
-
-
Cathleen Samples, Alicia and Mary Chandler, Tiffany Beasley and Karen Furlong.
-
-
Regan Best, Cheryl Popp, Katie McAllister and Shelby Blackerby.
-
-
Brent Brown, Burk Hughes and Catherine Jones Kung and Drew Kung.
-
-
Frankie Hilbert, Gabriel Cardenas and joey Wagner.
-
-
Joey Wilkerson.
-
-
Abby Shue, Lauren DePaso, Christen Boone and Tonya York Dees.
-
-
Kara Mohr and Britney McDonough.
-
-
Bella Portaro Kueber, Allison Myers and Sherry Yang.
-
-
Denzel Lebowski and Jimbo Simmons.
-
-
Christen Boone and Andre Wilson.
-
-
Chloe and Joey.
-
-
Jennifer Chu, Hannah Beth and Tonya York Dees.
-
-
Robbie Bartlett.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shannon Burton.