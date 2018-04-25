+ Carousel Post > Galleries
Style Icon Derby Fashion Experience
April 25, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
On April 19, André Wilson and Style Icon presented an interactive and immersive fashion show at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. Guests previewed the latest in Derby style while shopping for hats, accessories and attire.
-
Juliana Valencia.
-
Kentucky Fund for the Arts Campaign Chair Tammy York-Day.
-
Amy Dennison, Micaela Skura, Cathy Christian and Crystal Henderson.
-
Meredith Ellis.
-
Melissa G and Chelsea Bills.
-
-
Drew Kung and Catherine Jones Kung.
-
Reggi Williams, Liz Clayton and Kelsey Fell of Dillard’s.
-
Amy Dennison, Dena Wethington, Micaela Skura, Tonya York Dees, Tammy York-Day, Heather Falmen, Kelley Bright, Angie Zuvon Nenni, Kristin Warfield and Soon Bahrami.
-
Michal and Micaela Skura.
-
Holly Houston.
-
Holly Houston.
-
Holly Houston.
-
Chris Long and Christine Lund.
-
Bianka and Ney.
-
Kelci Stengel and Brittany Kulisics of Eden Grey Boutique.
-
Sarah Ritter Mitchell, Alexa Hepfinger and Tricia Fox.
-
Tonya Abeln, Tonya York Day and Kristin Warfield.
-
Cathy Christian and Soon Bahrami.
-
Brooke Mensah and Kate Gosser.
-
Brooke Mensah and Kate Gosser.
-
Jen Kalmyk and Lorie Karnes of Lash.
-
Phyllis, Blakey and Dana.
-
Heather Carricato, Rahul Borkar and Sony Steier.
-
The incomparable Soozie Eastman.
-
Amy Dennison, Angie Zuvon Nenni, Kelley Bright, Soozie Eastman, Heather Falmen and Soon Bahrami.
-
Hailey Voss, Amy Dennison, Heather Falmen, Soon Bahrami, Angie Zuvon Nenni, Kelley Bright, Andre Wilson, Soozie Eastman, Cathy Christian, Tonya York Dees, Tammy York-Day, Felicia Cox Foxand Shannon Burton.
-
Schelee and Bo Burkett.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-