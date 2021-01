Photos by Kathryn Harrington

Just in time for the holidays, Stoneware & Co. unveiled their new showroom and mercantile space in one of Paristown’s historic restorations. They offer hand-crafted stoneware, Kentucky folk art, Kentucky Proud food products and new additions created by nationally recognized Jon Carloftis Fine Gardens who joined them every Friday in December in the new Stoneware Garden Room for meet and greets, as well as demonstrations on making eye-catching holiday arrangements.