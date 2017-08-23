Galleries
Stock the Bar Party
August 23, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
Friends and family of Eric Voet and Kaitlyn Oates gathered together for a stock the bar shower on August 12. The event took place in the Speakeasy Room at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, where guests enjoyed drinks and hors d’oeuvres. Those in attendance brought gifts of liquor to help the pair begin their marriage in a “spirited” way.
Leigh Ellen Erickson and Tamara Galla.
Amy and Tony Gunn.
Patrick,Terri and Doug Voet.
Matthew Ireland, Jordan Haberthy with Jana and Alex Eisenmann.
Shari Baughman, Bert Stansbury and Leigh Ellen Erickson.
Lucie and Bert Stansbury.
Jim and Suzy Grubbs with Bob Oates.
Lee Dorsey and Angelique Cilberti.
Tamara Galla, Jolie Carter, Leigh Ellen Erickson and Rachel Rahill.
Kaitlyn Oates and Eric Voet.
Tony and Amy Gunn, Kaitlyn Oates and Eric Voet.
Chris Wiles provided the musical entertainment.
Kaitlyn Oates and Jolie Carter.
Kaitlyn, Bob and Christina Oates.
Christina Oates, Sarah Vissing and Megan King.
Kaitlyn Oates and Hannah Davis.
Michael Tucker, Matthew Ireland, Eric Voet, Tyler McGinity and Alex Eisenmann.
Martha Stout and Barbara Voet.
Guy and Sharon Lorah.
Sharon Lorah, Kaitlyn Oates and Guy Lorah.
Eric Voet, Kaitlyn Oates with Natalie and Jeff Androla.
Kaitlyn Oates, Leigh Ellen Erickson and Eric Voet.
Christina and Kaitlyn Oates, Eric Voet and Alex Eisenmann.
Christina and Kaitlyn Oates, Eric Voet with Sharon and Guy Lorah.
