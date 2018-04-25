Galleries
Stephen Rolfe Powell Private Viewing Party
April 25, 2018
Photos by Max Sharp
Terri Bass hosted a private event featuring guest artist Stephen Rolfe Powell at her home on April 19. The evening was sponsored in part by Lenihan Sotheby’s, Limestone Title & Escrow and MainSource Bank.
Terri Bass with Allen Steinbock.
Cindy Cunningham and Laura French Sharp.
Artist Stephen Powell with Melissa and Sanford Feleck.
Deborah Greenwald, Steve and Terri Bass, Stephen Powell with Bill Susan and Yarmuth.
Rebecca Jackson Brown with Steven Hurff.
Donald and Susan Bennet.
Jim and Lelia Sublett.
John Shaw and Shiao Woo with Bridget Willams and Matthew Cottrell.
Tom , Rick , Emily and Tommy Thomas.
Sanford and Melissa Feleck with Rebecca Jackson Brown and Steven Hurff.
Jim and Lelia Sublett showing the camera the piece they chosen.
Ted and Sarah Steinbock with Artist Stephen Powell.
