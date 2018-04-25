Galleries

Stephen Rolfe Powell Private Viewing Party

April 25, 2018

Photos by Max Sharp

Terri Bass hosted a private event featuring guest artist Stephen Rolfe Powell at her home on April 19. The evening was sponsored in part by Lenihan Sotheby’s, Limestone Title & Escrow and MainSource Bank.

  • Terri Bass with Allen Steinbock.

  • Cindy Cunningham and Laura French Sharp.

  • Artist Stephen Powell with Melissa and Sanford Feleck.

  • Deborah Greenwald, Steve and Terri Bass, Stephen Powell with Bill Susan and Yarmuth.

  • Rebecca Jackson Brown with Steven Hurff.

  • Donald and Susan Bennet.

  • Jim and Lelia Sublett.

  • John Shaw and Shiao Woo with Bridget Willams and Matthew Cottrell.

  • Tom , Rick , Emily and Tommy Thomas.

  • Sanford and Melissa Feleck with Rebecca Jackson Brown and Steven Hurff.

  • Jim and Lelia Sublett showing the camera the piece they chosen.

  • Ted and Sarah Steinbock with Artist Stephen Powell.

