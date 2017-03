In one of Louisville’s greatest March traditions, the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) hosted the annual parade wtih a theme of “One United Ireland.” As many as 150 units stepped off at Baxter and Broadway at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. The cool temperatures didn’t stop the estimated 100,000 people from watching what is often referred to as the “people’s” parade. A traditional Irish breakfast followed by a Noon Mass kicked off the time-honored celebration.

Photos by Bill Wine.