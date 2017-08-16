Featured Posts > Galleries
St. Matthews Street Festival
August 16, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
Visitors wandered Frankfort Avenue from Lexington Road to Bauer Avenue on August 4 for this showcase of all the food, shopping and activities St. Matthews has to offer.
Arthur Berman, Brenda Clark, Julie Jeffrey, Susan Boyer and Dale Bartels.
Harry Dennery, Yulia Morozova and Drew Zeller.
Brandon Carter and Andrew Freeman.
Jason Townsend and Corien White.
Charli Knauer.
Natalia Nikolaeva, David Williams, Caleb, Randee North, Lucy Duane and Afton Shepard.
Chuck Thieler and Julie Mitchell Thieler.
Ernest Green, Julie Ice and Gloria Carlucci.
Chris Webster, Rebecca Drinkard and Lance Spalding.
Kat Baker and Heather Cameron.
Sam and Liberty with Logan Hornback and Megan Marcum.
Brooke, Teron, Parker and Heather Rambo.
Michael Davis, Cole Happel, Zach Geoff, Carson Black and Brooke Rambo of Generation Lost.
Tom Browne.
