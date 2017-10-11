Galleries
St. James Court Art Show Preview Party
October 11, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
This gala took place at the Muhammad Ali Center on the evening of October 5. Guests were given a sneak peek of 40 artists who were featured in the weekend show. Attendees enjoyed cocktails and food, and browsed through the art without having to deal with the crowds.
-
Phil Hawkins Voitress, Tim Nall and Amabelle Camba of CASA.
-
Kirk Carter, Susan Inman and Ken Reiss.
-
Keith Inman, Rick and Vicky Weber and Billy and Erin Fowler.
-
Jenny Pfanenstiel, Heather Barnett and Ruthie Ried.
-
-
Milliner Jenny Pfanenstiel, Heather Barnett and Board Member Ruthie Ried.
-
Gary Hirsch and Ned Bass.
-
Huixiong Alex Fong.
-
Rebecca and John Y. Brown III.
-
Hannah Sermersheim and Stephen Rich Nelson.
-
Dan Bondroff.
-
Alex and Gail Marksz.
-
Albert and Penny Nelson.
-
Robert Wilhelm.
-
Clifford Logan.
-
Russell and Rebecca Skow.
-
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
-
Mark and Summer Eliason and Jonathan Klunk.
-
Mike Grosso and Terri and Steve Bass.
-
Dan and Kelly Dimartile.
-
John and Gwen Anderson.
-
Hunter Sattich and Emily Digenis.
-
Teri Groce and Kim Cullen.
-
Steve and Chris Baldwin.
-
Carolyn Smither, Amanda Jens and Ashlee Workman.
-
Joel Lockridge.
-
Timothy Sullivan and Carolyn Downey.
-
Beth Breetz and Ron Loughry.
-
Bill and Rose Mary Nall and Vicky and Rick Weber.
-