This annual carnival and series of concerts delighted visitors July 19-22 at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Carnival goers enjoyed lots of fantastic food and drinks, rides, games and more. Live music from Turn 3, Bleu Phonque with Johnny Edwards and other great acts served as entertainment for the weekend as guests supported the St. Agnes Community. St. Agnes Carnival has long been renowned in Louisville as one of the most highly-anticipated and well-attended Catholic Church picnics in the city.

Photos By Bill Wine.