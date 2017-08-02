Galleries
St. Agnes Carnival
August 2, 2017
This annual carnival and series of concerts delighted visitors July 19-22 at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Carnival goers enjoyed lots of fantastic food and drinks, rides, games and more. Live music from Turn 3, Bleu Phonque with Johnny Edwards and other great acts served as entertainment for the weekend as guests supported the St. Agnes Community. St. Agnes Carnival has long been renowned in Louisville as one of the most highly-anticipated and well-attended Catholic Church picnics in the city.
Photos By Bill Wine.
Chloe Vessels and Christina Watkins.
Nais Brown and Nora McDonald smiled as they rode the Jumping Star.
Antonio Derricks and Eddie Allen.
Elizabeth and Jackie Lapacek.
Steve Rose worked the cotton candy booth.
Gina Deerr displayed a plant that she won.
Suzanne and Albert Bracksieck.
Pat, Chris and Maggie Glasser.
Tom, Theresa and Finley Spalding with Kelly Bowles.
Becky and Kevin Riggs.
Lorey Serratore and Betsy Ford.
Stephen Zoglman worked the grill on a very warm night.
Louis Kosse, Ben Wainwright and Mac Lenihan.
Alyssa Bohanan and Rick Fears.
Patte Dillon and Lynn DeLeeuw.
The Merry Pranksters provided musical entertainment under the midway tent.
Bennett Roy was focused as he prepared to toss a ball.
The Saint Agnes Carnival grounds crew.
Natalie and Lyn Longmeyer.
Thomas,Tinsley and Lynnie Meyer.
