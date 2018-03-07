Galleries
“Sprout” Derby Fashion Show
March 7, 2018
Photos by Bill Wine
Milliner Jenny Pfanenstiel presented this show at Mellwood Arts Center on March 1. The rain didn’t stop attendees from sporting their finest garden attire and headpieces in the spirit of Derby season.
Robin Lucas, Scooter Davidson and Don Cartwright with Kore Gallery.
Rita Turner and Kathryn Anderson.
Elizabeth Chandler, Kasey Maier and Allison Whitehouse.
Gunnar Deatherage, Mary Casey and Bart Pfanenstiel.
Ami Refrow and Jessica Lee.
Leigh Anne Burke-Schaad, Lauren Songer, Clair Colvin and Courtney McLeod.
Amanda Ford and Michelle Zaman.
Lauren Woods and Juliana Rucker.
Katie Clarkson and Melissa Neuman.
Mary Casey, Bart Pfanenstiel and Sue Schofield.
Anastasia Austen.
Guests enjoyed the opportunity to socialize prior to the Couture Hat Show.
Master Milliner Jenny Pfanenstiel spoke prior to the Couture Hat Show.
Master Milliner Jenny Pfanenstiel spoke prior to the Couture Hat Show.
Couture Hat Show.
