Spring Alive at Liv Boutique
March 28, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
On March 21, Liv Boutique held a spring-themed event at their St. Matthews store hosted by local influencers from around the community. A portion of the evening’s proceeds benefited Maryhurst, the oldest child welfare non-profit in the state of Kentucky.
-
Audrey Russell, Charlotte Smith and Caroline Karrig in the back and Ellie Saltzman and Lizzie Sexton in the front.
-
Kiki.
-
Caroline Karrig, Audrey Russell and Charlotte Smith.
-
Christa Rose and Jenna Bauer.
-
-
Annie Locke and Madison Dutton.
-
Kim Kennedy, Jodi Wagner and Liv Boutique Owner Lucie Stansbury.
-
Kathy Cox and WDRB's Elizabeth Woolsey.
-
Jenna Bauer, Christa Rose and Lesa Buckler of Details.
-
Lizzie Sexton, Audrey Russell and Elia Saltzman.
-
Jill Wood, Suzi Tipton, Marilyn Collis Sexton and Debbie Collis.
-
Austin Anderton, Hollis Gargala, Ritu Furlan, Elizabeth Woolsey, Amanda Schriber and Annie Locke.
-
Jan Wade, Emily Esarey, Nancy Vosters, Madison Dutton and Annie Locke of Pure Barre.
-
Austin Anderton and Nicole Vance.
-
Debbie Hannan, Susie Ades Pomerance and Alyce Weixler.
-
Cheryl Franck, Elizabeth Woolsey, Jennifer Van Vactor and Marilyn Collis Sexton.
-
Annabeth and Kelly Cohen.
-
-
Tracy Varga and Lucie Stansbury.
-
Tracy Varga, Cheri Collis White and Austin Anderton.
-
Astrid Mayer, Laura Benson Jones and Cheri Collis White.
-
Lee Hensley and Lizzie Smith.
-
Bert Stansbury.
-
Katie Kern of Maryhurst and Cheryl Franck.
-
Lucie and Bert Stansbury of Liv Boutique.
-
Katie Kern of Maryhurst, Pat Ballard and Cheryl Franck.
-