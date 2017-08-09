Featured Posts > Galleries
Splash’n’Dash 5K Run/Walk
August 9, 2017
Waterfront Park was the site of this wet and wild 5K hosted by Norton Children’s Hospital on August 5. Runners and walkers of all ages splished and splashed their way through the races, and several teams dressed in themed costumes to add to the fun. Proceeds from the event benefited Norton Children’s Hospital through the Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
-
Belinda, Alli, Mallory, Carolyn and Emma.
-
Zach and Alyssa Bynum, Adam Pierce, Keil Guirrero and Aaron Fieldhouse.
-
Matt and Sarah Kendall and Laura and Pat Coomes.
-
Kelly Gallahar and Ginny Fox.
-
Jason Ray, Beth Jewell, Hannah Teelucksingh and Toni McDaniel.
-
Gena and Jason Johnson.
-
Courtney Sumner, Will Johansen and Coleen Matthews.
-
-
-
-
Aurora.
-
-
Aurora.
-
-
Zoë.
-
-
Zoë.
-
Zoë.
-
Zoë.
-
Michelle Crosby and Patricia Hunter.
-
-
-
Beth Jewell.
-
Toni McDaniel.
-
Natalie, Sammy, Mandy, Angel and Chasta.
-
Alex Jones.
-
Cathy Surgenor.
-
John Eiler.
-
Cortney Hayden.
-
-
Michael, Emma, Meagan, Aiden, Barbara and Teresa.
-
Jack, Kate, Maggie and Meredith.
-
Jeremiah Richthofen.
-
Cathy, Alex and John.
-
Cathy and Alex.
-
Alex.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Andrew and Ashton.
-
Team MegGo.
-
-
-