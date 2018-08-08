Photos by Kathryn Harrington

Runners, walkers and bystanders alike enjoyed the Norton Children’s Hospital Splash ‘n’ Dash on Aug. 4, which benefited the lifesaving work of Norton Children’s Hospital and was in memory of Max Gilpin. Participants chose from a 5K course or a 1K family-fun run and enjoyed activities after the race, including water slides, face painting and a group dance session.