Splash ‘n’ Dash
August 8, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Runners, walkers and bystanders alike enjoyed the Norton Children’s Hospital Splash ‘n’ Dash on Aug. 4, which benefited the lifesaving work of Norton Children’s Hospital and was in memory of Max Gilpin. Participants chose from a 5K course or a 1K family-fun run and enjoyed activities after the race, including water slides, face painting and a group dance session.
Anita and Barry Maraman.
Wilson, Sherry and Celia Speaks with Dickie Fust.
Jack, Mike, Ada and Brigitte Heppermann.
Anna Francis, Jason Puckett and Constance Satterly.
Agastya, Shweta, Rishi and Anika Mishra.
Angie Fenton, Jason, Olive and Lucia Applegate with Jon Freels and J.D. Dotson.
Sadie, Curtis and Maggie Otstot.
Roger, Joaquin, Marisol and Muky Barrios with Chris, Kaden, Lincoln, Jennifer, Matt and Jansen Barker.
Kyrie and Lyndsey Poynter with Joline Conner and Melissa Tonge.
Abby James and Jess Bates.
Natalie, Tricia, Colin and Kevin Soucy.
Lucia and Olive Applegate with J.D. Dotson.
Rebecca, Nate, Tim and Landon Rink.
Christina, Portia, Samuel and Hailey Taylor.
Jennica and Amelia Freeland with Stevie and Mallory Didat.
Rebecca and Henry Walsh.
Kelsey Weiss and Jeanette Thomas.
Kristy, Michael, Murphy and Owen Smith.
Yael Hernandez, Zoe Nash, Yohan Hernandez and Andrea Valarezo.
Kristen and Noah Tabert.
Jack Gill leads the dance competition.
Alana Yin and Patri Marconi dance in the dance competition.
Jennifer Simpson, Kim Jones, Brave Heart Madison Jones with Alex and Austin Marks.
Tim New, Pam Hogan and Cliff Krause.
Adalyn Kleitz goes down the water slide at Norton's Splash N' Dash.
Sam O'Neal and Dana Matukas.
Jackie Johnson and Mary Klarer Fultz.
Christina Mueninghoff and Alaina Mckenzie.
Alyson Hall, Alaysia Pettaway and Morgan Caulk.
Tammy Underwood with Carter Jean and Tara Mudd.
Christine Lawhorn, Paisley Kimla and Ron Lawhorn.
