Galleries
Spirits, Sparkles and Spurs
August 22, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
Cowboy hats and pearls alike were donned at this annual event benefiting KET’s services and programs on Aug. 11. Participants enjoyed a bourbon face-off, live music and a silent auction at the outdoor venue, Brown-Forman Silo Center at Turkey Run Park. Don and Libby Parkinson served as the event’s honorary chairs and were celebrated at the event’s reception.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ty Harrison.
-
-
Ty Harrison.
-
-
-
Kerri Bonner and Larissa and Chris Reece.
-
Steve and Sharon Kerrick, Ben and Julie Schmidt and Nick and Crystal Papachristou.
-
Michele Ripkey of KET, Joy and Chuck Dobbins and Jennifer Adams of KET.
-
Steve Kerrick addresses the VIP group.
-
Steve Kerrick addresses the VIP group.
-
Honorees, Don and Libby Parkinson.
-
Honorees, Don and Libby Parkinson.
-
Honorees, Don and Libby Parkinson.
-
-
Honorees, Don and Libby Parkinson.
-
Bonnie Boland, Mary George Meiners and Gerry Boland.
-
Pat and Jim Host and Julie and Ben Schmidt.
-
Heather and Frank Jemley.
-
-
-
-
Ashley Bearden, Jason Jennings and Melissa Berry.
-
Ty and Gena Harrison.
-
Ty and Gena Harrison.
-
Mark Hunter, Rick Kays, Gerry Canter, Greg Karem and Dave Draper.
-
Yagnesh Patel, Darshana Patel, Gene Baker, Steve Carr, Gina Carr and Sheila Vallin.
-
-
-
Tonja Aaron-Wells and John Wells.
-
Danielle Curry, Zach Ricketts, Dale Curry, Andy Vallin, Gina Curry and Theresa and Craig Treadway.
-
Matt and Tonya Williams, Debbie Patterson and Sean and Lauren Williamson.
-
Craig and Michelle Coughlin.
-
Pam and Phil Vowels.
-
Ted and Tracy Arena.
-
Nancy Kitchen and John Ramsey.
-
Laura Prewitt of the KY Horse Park and Don and Libby Parkinson.
-
Cissy Musselman and Sam Corbett.
-
Chef Jeff Jarfi and Hayley Welch.
-
Louisville Board Chair for KET, Steve Kerrick.
-