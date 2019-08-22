Galleries
Spirits, Sparkles and Spurs
August 22, 2019
In support of KET’s programming and services, guests took part in this evening of bourbon, bidding and bluegrass music at Turkey Run Park on Aug. 17.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Jennifer Adams and Jason Jennings.
Hope and Matthew Gardiner.
Michele Ripley and Barry Stumbo.
Joey and Chuck Dobbins with Judi Pullen.
Brandon and Tiffany Camp with Bill Drasler.
Jean and Michael Smith.
Anne Marie Weigel and Scott Douglas.
Milton and Judi Pullen.
John Burgin and H. Stroth.
Steve and Gina Carr with Paula and John George.
Genny and Mike Longnecker.
John Ramsey and Nancy Kitchen.
Tonja Aaron-Wells and John Wells.
Debbie Patterson, Virginia Fox and Shae Hopkins.
Bob Ray and Leigh Pittman.
Reba Doutrick and Scott Farley.
Treva Donnell, Valerie Combs and Cathe Dykstra.
Lisa and Harold Workman with Jill Bell.
David and Sarah Jourden.
Chancellor Dugan, Devanny Boisvert, Cissy Musselman, Joan Frisz, Pam Stackhouse and Shannon Litton.
Joan Riggert, Marisa Zoeller and Margaret Zurkuhlen.
Ricky Puckett and Johnny Berry.
Terry and Abby McCarthy.
Elena Ferrero, John Bennett and Molly Stout.
Mary Kate Lindsey and Sterling Pratt.
Jennifer Hitcho and Peter Miller.
Casey and Sterling Smallwood with Natalie and Nathan Kukla.
Sherry Feldpausch, Milton Pullen and Joe Feldpausch sharing a toast.
Jason Jennings, Kathy Schmitt and Judi Pullen.
Jason Jennings and Kathy Schmitt.
Julie Schmidt and Vickie Yates Glisson.
Jill Bell, Tina Kauffmann, Barry Stumbo, Michele Ripley and Margaret Zurkuhlen show off their boots and spurs.
Jill Bell, Tina Kauffmann, Barry Stumbo, Michele Ripley and Margaret Zurkuhlen show off their boots and spurs.
Scott Kremer, Nana Lampton, Kathryn Wong and Judy Miller.
Kathy Oyler with Charlie and Sally Moyer.
Catherine and James Werner.
Carolyn Hutto and Andrew Russman.
John Burgin, Matt Brotzge, Kirk Carter, H. I. Stroth, Patricia Jennings, Tracy Burgin and Christy Brotzge.
