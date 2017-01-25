Galleries
Speed Museum 90th Anniversary
January 25, 2017
The Speed Art Museum hosted a 12-hour party on Saturday, January 21 to celebrate nine decades of sharing art and culture with Louisville and Kentucky. The museum, which less than a year ago underwent a three-year, $60-million expansion, offered free admission, special entertainment and, of course, birthday cake.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
Stella Hill, Chere Gardner, Stephanie Shoulders and Lorraine Hill.
Tom Payne and Karen Blake.
Dan and Sharon Mohn, Christine and Scott Wade, Lloyd Kelly and Martha Slaughter.
Woo Speed McNaughton and Colin McNaughton.
Julie, Lilly, Anna, Juno, Walter and Elwood.
Ghislain d’Humières and Noah randolph.
Cara Murray and Cameron Murray Hicks.
Meredith Moore and Paige Geisler.
Caitlin, Nora and Brennan.
Vonda Hilton, Zack Drebbler, Jonathan Asher and Krystal Gallavin at the Derby City Selfies booth.
Babs.