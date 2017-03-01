Speed Gala Renaissance

One of the most highly anticipated social events on the calendar will commence this Saturday, March 4 within the halls and galleries of the Speed Art Museum. Under the leadership of Co-Chairs Cheri Collis White and Merry Dougherty, the 2017 Speed Gala promises to follow up in style to last year’s grand Speed Opening Gala. It takes a team of committed volunteers to plan and execute what is widely referred to as the “party of the year.” Pictured here are just some of the volunteers dedicated to supporting the arts and the newly renovated museum, styled in elegant attire fitting of the Speed’s most significant fundraiser. Don’t miss next week’s issue of The Voice-Tribune for a complete event and fashion wrap-up of Speed Gala 2017.

Photography: Clay Cook

Styling: Gunnar Deatherage

Hair: Ana Catalina Perez, Dylan Kremer

Makeup: Bethany Hood, Isidro Valencia, Anatasia Skye Gerdes

Assistants: Hunter Zieske, Gabrielle Colton, Louis Tinsley

Speed Gala

Saturday March 4, 2017

Speed Art Museum / 2035 S. Third St.

For more information, visit speedmuseum.org or call Kelly Scott at 502.634.2704.