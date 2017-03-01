Featured Posts > Galleries
Speed Gala Renaissance
March 1, 2017
One of the most highly anticipated social events on the calendar will commence this Saturday, March 4 within the halls and galleries of the Speed Art Museum. Under the leadership of Co-Chairs Cheri Collis White and Merry Dougherty, the 2017 Speed Gala promises to follow up in style to last year’s grand Speed Opening Gala. It takes a team of committed volunteers to plan and execute what is widely referred to as the “party of the year.” Pictured here are just some of the volunteers dedicated to supporting the arts and the newly renovated museum, styled in elegant attire fitting of the Speed’s most significant fundraiser. Don’t miss next week’s issue of The Voice-Tribune for a complete event and fashion wrap-up of Speed Gala 2017.
Photography: Clay Cook
Styling: Gunnar Deatherage
Hair: Ana Catalina Perez, Dylan Kremer
Makeup: Bethany Hood, Isidro Valencia, Anatasia Skye Gerdes
Assistants: Hunter Zieske, Gabrielle Colton, Louis Tinsley
Speed Gala
Saturday March 4, 2017
Speed Art Museum / 2035 S. Third St.
For more information, visit speedmuseum.org or call Kelly Scott at 502.634.2704.
-
-
On John Y. Brown III: Tuxedo from Rodes For Him. On Rebecca Brown: Illusion jeweled black Saboroma gown from Glasscock Boutique.
-
-
On Lisa Austin: High-low black Nicole Miller dress from Dillard’s.
-
-
On Shannon Cogan: Detailed back Marc Valvo gown from Rodeo Drive. Diamond cascading earrings and flower ring from Aesthetics in Jewelry.
-
-
On Merry Dougherty: Gold cuffed black Niki Kapoor gown from Glasscock Boutique. Gold diamond drop earrings from Aesthetics in Jewelry. On Cheri Collis White: Green reptile bodycon John Paul Atiker gown from Glasscock Boutique. Emerald and diamond drop earrings from Aesthetics in Jewelry.
-
-
On Elizabeth Dodd: Sheer beaded VM Collection gown from Glasscock Boutique. On Karen Isaacs: Green Ralph Lauren cap sleeve gown from Dillard’s. Black fox capelet from Yudofsky Fur & Leather.
-
-
On Erin Trager Kusman: Silver sequin Badgely Mischka gown from Rodeo Drive. On Annette Powell: Metallic Alberto Makali gown with sheer inserts from Rodeo Drive.
-
-
On Patrick McLane: Tuxedo from his personal collection.
-
-
On Heidi Potter: Gold lace Todashi Shoji gown from Glasscock Boutique. Gold diamond cascade earrings and sapphire and diamond ring from Aesthetics in Jewelry. On Jennifer Bates: Black velvet top and pant with red and black Todashi Shoji print cape from Glasscock Boutique. On Laura Johnston: Gold-embellished mermaid Betsy & Adam gown from Dillard’s. Diamond earrings from Aesthetics in Jewelry.
-
-
On Woo Speed McNaughton: Custom Lourdes Chavez gown. Designer available at Rodes.