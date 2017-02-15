Featured Posts > Galleries
Speed Gala Committee Meeting
February 15, 2017
Under the leadership of Cheri Collis White and Merry Dougherty, the Speed Gala Committee is in their final weeks of planning for the fabulous affair that will take place on March 4. Guests will enjoy a collaborative performance by Teddy Abrams, Louisville Ballet and Kentucky Opera.
Photos by James Eaton.
Cheri Collis White, Nick Phelps, Woo Speed McNaughton, Heidi Potter, Lisa Tate Austin and Merry Dougherty.
Ron Wolz, Jody Howard and Patrick McClane.
Laura Melillo Barnum, Ghislain D’Humieres and Carin Isaacs.
Speed Ball Committee Meeting.
Heidi Potter and Lisa Tate Austin.
Woo Speed McNaughton, Cheri Collis White, Jody Wedge and Merry Dougherty.
Jody Howard, Patrick McClane, Cheri Collis White and Jim White.
Woo Speed McNaughton, Mary Helen Myles and Jody Howard.
Ron Wolz and Viki Diaz.