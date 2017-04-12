Galleries
Speed Art Museum Gala
April 12, 2017
The 2017 Speed Art Museum Gala, held on March 4, featured visits to the entire museum, live music and performances by Teddy Abrams, the Louisville Ballet and the Kentucky Opera. The Gala is the most significant fundraiser for the Museum.
Photos by John H. Harralson Jr.
Brian Wells, Jennifer Alonzo and Heather and Peter Bell.
Heather Farrer, Brett and Samantha Corbin, Ozair Shariff and Austin Anderton.
Summer Auerbach and Shawn and Vanessa Cantley.
Paul and Karen Casi.
Pat Ballard and Fred Siegel.
Matt and Suzanne Dougherty and Jane and David Walker.
Marc Salzman and Jaclyn Culver.
Cole and Jessica Schwein.
Michele Watts and Ashley Ferguson.
John Birnsteel, Sharon Potter, Ann Wells, Henry Potter and Darrell Wells.
Arnold Rivera and Judge Angela McCormick Bisig.