Galleries
Speed After Hours
November 19, 2019
The Speed Art Museum hosted its monthly After Hours celebration on Nov. 15.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Johna Ebling and Erika Holmquist Wall.
-
Joann and Tracy Barnes with Lena Wolek.
-
Garrett Stanbery and Kristen Staab.
-
Joann and Tracy Barnes with Lena and Joe Wolek.
-
Ann Curtis, Gail Crawford and Leslie Friesen.
-
Ashley Parrish and Rudy Spencer.
-
Susan Miller with Waveland State Historic Site.
-
Maggie Fiorito and Kadie Clark.
-
-
Marc Wright, Tyler Masters, Amy Brennenstuhl and Joe L. Fairleigh.
-
Author of Chromatic Homes John Hans Gilderbloom.
-
Clayre Griggs and Alyssa Ballard.
-
Leon and Ericka Nichols with the Project To Preserve African American Turf History.
-
Andrew GottWorth.
-
Andrew GottWorth.
-
Kristen Lucas with UofL and Stephanie Geddes with the Bluegrass Land Conservancy.
-
Full Contact Karaoke.