Featured Posts > Galleries

‘Southern Accent’ Community Celebration

May 17, 2017

The Speed Art Museum marked the opening of its new exhibition “Southern Accent: Seeking the American South in Contemporary Art” on April 30 with a community celebration. The exhibition explores the complexities and rich cultural legacies of the American South and will be open through October 14.

Photos by James Eaton.

  • Southern Accent Community Celebration.

  • Margaret and Frances Millar with Artist Mel Chin.

  • Jonathan, Katie and Eli Lambert with Speed Art Museum Curator Miranda Lash.

  • Colin and Woo Speed McNaughton.

  • 21C Museum Hotel Chief Curator Alice Gray Stites and Speed Art Museum Curator Miranda Lash.

  • Francis and Jim Mulvihill.

  • Larry Shapin and LaDonna Nichols.

  • Juliet Gray with Richard Clay and Martha Slaughter.

  • Southern Accent Community Celebration.

  • Southern Accent Community Celebration.

  • Southern Accent Community Celebration.

  • Southern Accent Community Celebration.

  • Southern Accent Community Celebration.

  • Southern Accent Community Celebration.

  • Latisha Reynolds and Cherine Carter.

  • Speed Art Museum Curator Miranda Lash and William Mitchell.

  • Southern Accent Community Celebration.

  • Southern Accent Community Celebration.

  • Southern Accent Community Celebration.

  • Southern Accent Community Celebration.

  • Interim Director of the Speed Art Museum Stephen Reily and Artist Mel Chin.

  • Interim Director of the Speed Art Museum Stephen Reily, posed with a piece of work in the Stephen Reily Photographic Gallery.

  • Karen Gillenwater, Valerie Fuchs, Jongwoo Jeremy Kim and Steven Paganelli.

  • Adrienne Miller and Elizabeth Smith.

  • Speed Art Museum Curator Miranda Lash and Jongwoo Jeremy Kim.