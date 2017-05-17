Featured Posts > Galleries
‘Southern Accent’ Community Celebration
May 17, 2017
The Speed Art Museum marked the opening of its new exhibition “Southern Accent: Seeking the American South in Contemporary Art” on April 30 with a community celebration. The exhibition explores the complexities and rich cultural legacies of the American South and will be open through October 14.
Photos by James Eaton.
Margaret and Frances Millar with Artist Mel Chin.
Jonathan, Katie and Eli Lambert with Speed Art Museum Curator Miranda Lash.
Colin and Woo Speed McNaughton.
21C Museum Hotel Chief Curator Alice Gray Stites and Speed Art Museum Curator Miranda Lash.
Francis and Jim Mulvihill.
Larry Shapin and LaDonna Nichols.
Juliet Gray with Richard Clay and Martha Slaughter.
Latisha Reynolds and Cherine Carter.
Speed Art Museum Curator Miranda Lash and William Mitchell.
Interim Director of the Speed Art Museum Stephen Reily and Artist Mel Chin.
Interim Director of the Speed Art Museum Stephen Reily, posed with a piece of work in the Stephen Reily Photographic Gallery.
Karen Gillenwater, Valerie Fuchs, Jongwoo Jeremy Kim and Steven Paganelli.
Adrienne Miller and Elizabeth Smith.
Speed Art Museum Curator Miranda Lash and Jongwoo Jeremy Kim.