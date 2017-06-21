Sonny Bass Birthday Party

Friends and family of the always delightful Sonny Bass gathered at Mesh on Brownsboro Road to celebrate the monumental occasion of his 96th birthday. Wonderfully thoughtful and uniquely entertaining toasts were given in his honor from the crowd of loved ones. To cap the evening, Sonny was adorned with a fitting crown that solidified the evening as a birthday party Sonny and his wife Gladys won’t soon forget.

Photos by Bill Wine.