Sixth Annual Oscar Watch Party
March 1, 2019
Louisville Film Society (LFS) hosted their annual viewing party for the biggest night in Hollywood at Copper & Kings on Feb. 24. Guests dressed in their finest attire for the red carpet and witnessed as the year’s best films and performances were honored.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
-
Emily Gypsy and Edgar Migirov.
-
Nancy Tafel and Ashlea Spears.
-
Andrea and Tyler Ahl with Gary Leo Miller.
-
Katherine Veale and Lauren Midden.
-
-
Patrick Cassin, Alycianna Vatista and Clay Goodson.
-
Mary Anne and Bill Arnold.
-
Charlene Holloway and Ruth Simons.
-
Chad Eric Smith and William Crouch.
-
-
Janie Kasse and Ashlea Spears.
-
James Neat, Dean Otto, Nancy Tafel and Stu Pollard.
-
Todd Bird and Clay Schrenger.
-
Steve and Kate Squall.
-
-
Rob Morrow and Kyle O'Bannon.
-
Jeffery and Susan Callen.
-
Charlene Holloway and Cheri Hildreth.
-
Chris Taylor and Katie Timberlake.
-
Andy Nichols and Lauren Hendricks.
-
Gill Holland, Nancy Tafel, Soozie Eastman and Stu Pollard.
-
-
Lauren Hendricks, Gill Holland, Mo McKnight Howe and L Kevin Tur.
-
Michael Mau and Samantha Jean Moore.
-