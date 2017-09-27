Featured Posts > Galleries
Silver Anchor Award Reception
September 27, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
Friends of the Waterfront hosted this awards presentation on the Belle of Louisville on September 14. Thorntons Inc. CEO Matt Thornton and the National Weather Service were recognized for their support of the Waterfront. Proceeds from the event benefit programs such as WFPK Waterfront Wednesdays, Lighting of the Big Four Bridge and much more.
The award given to honoree Matt Thornton.
The Silver Anchor Award Reception.
Multiple silent auction items were featured at the event.
The Silver Anchor Award Reception.
Banana pudding shooters.
Missy McKiernan and Mike Kimmel.
Members of the Friends of the Waterfront Board of Directors Kelly Gream and Julie Roberts with the President of the Friends of the Waterfront Jacob Mercier
Event chair and Vice President of the Friends of the Waterfront Board of Directors Joshua Watkins and President of the Friends of the Waterfront Jacob Mercier
Victor Lovato and Keefe O'Brien.
The Silver Anchor Award Reception.
Immediate past President of the Friends of the Waterfront Pam McCallum and Patricia McCallum.
Konrad and Shelby Kraft.
Member of the Board of Directors for Friends of the Waterfront Jennifer Adams and Bridgette Ehly.
The Silver Anchor Award Reception.
Nick Phelps, Tina Thomas and Glenn Gail.
Walter and Cathy Shannon, member of the Board of Directors for Friends of the Waterfront Stephanie Bateman and Michael Bateman.
Susan Pass, Randy Embry and Jill Aguiar.
Pete and Jill Karem.
Oliver Barber with Gail and David Morris.
Small Time Napoleon provided the musical entertainment.
Rip Hatfield and Kathy Newton.
Honoree Matt Thornton and Mike Holwerda.
Fran Thornton and honoree Matt Thornton.
