Photos by Kathryn Harrington and Andrea Hutchinson

The Signature Chefs Auction, an annual fundraiser hosted by March of Dimes Kentuckiana, was held this year at the Omni Hotel on Nov. 8. The evening featured delicious gourmet food prepared by 30 of Louisville’s best chefs. The evening saw a record-breaking $300,000 raised for March of Dimes, which is dedicated to researching and advocating for full-term pregnancies and the health of mothers and babies.