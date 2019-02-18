Galleries
Shakespeare in Love Gala
February 18, 2019
Kentucky Shakespeare hosted their sixth annual fundraising gala on Feb. 9 at 21c Museum Hotel. Guests at the event enjoyed live music, Brown Forman cocktails, hors d’oeuvres from Proof on Main, desserts, raffles and dancing. Proceeds from the event benefit Kentucky Shakespeare and its comprehensive educational programming.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
-
Kendall and Tammy Phipps.
-
Diane Bailey-Boulet, Darrell Bailey and Erik Eaker.
-
Lisa Stemler, Dudley Saunders, Max Baumgardner, Jeanette and Jim Kays with Joyce Meyer.
-
Sandy and John Fischbach, Sherri and Chuck Crosby with Rusti and Bob Silverthorn, Jr.
-
Rusti and Bob Silverthorn, Jr.
-
-
Laurel Grandinetti and David Crow.
-
Patrick and Farrah Alexander.
-
Amy Attaway with Patrick and Farrah Alexander.
-
Sheri Barnett and Doug Schutte.
-
Josiah Alstott, James Bany, Faith Yascone, Drew Martin, Tracey Lynn Conrad, Andrew Howell and Kenneth Wright.
-
Sally Scott, Annie Myers, Cami Glouser and Aaron Bibelhauser.
-
Michael Maldonado, Kevin Gibson and Sean Riley.
-
Allyson and Kenall Herdelis.
-
Michael and Autumn Shell.
-
Lane Hettich, Brooke Zimmerman and William Benson.
-
The Jerry Tolson Trio.
-
-
Kerry Wang, Josh and Chandra Kaelin.
-
-
Carl Creason and Kellie Money.
-
-
Hannah Pruitt and Roy De La Rosa.
-
Kerry Wang, Barbara Sexton Smith, Lacey Smith and Matt Wallace.
-
Matt Elliott, Sharon Trew, Amanda Parker and Jeff Koleba.
-
Eloise and Gretchen Brown.
-
Alfie Jones, Courtney Glenny and Neill Robertson.
-
Zachary Burrell performing as Prince Hal of Henry Ford.
-
Joyce Meyer, Dudley Saunders, Allen Oman and Lisa Stemler.
-