‘Sex Tips’ Meet & Greet
May 24, 2017
To kick off the opening night of the Off-Broadway show “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man,” The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts hosted a meet and greet with the stars of the show at their new restaurant SCENE at the Center.
Photos by Tim Valentino.
Maureen Bacon and Gary England.
Holly Nolan and Bill Thomas.
Katye Hein and Alix Mattingly.
John Irwin and Teresa Mattingly.
Amanda Goins and Cricket Bland.
Judy Tingle, Donna DuBroja, Mary Gootee and Kay Shish.
Mary Medley and Sally Bolton.
Kelley Bright and Denise DiLoreto.
Kathy Perry, Brandy Bailey, Erica Smith and Sarah Boone.
Vivian Minnifield and Barbara Gross.
Christy and Dave Futrell.
Amanda and Roger Hayes.
Laura Gibson and Kellie Floyd.
Kathy Cameron and Linda Vasse.
Mark and Anne Davidson.
Tim Brown and Bryan Foster.
Rebecca and Jordan Doepke.
Lisa Butcher, Donna Goldman, Dee Smithlane and Kristy Southard.
Ingrid Tower.
