Salute to the Game Luncheon
October 3, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
The Catholic Education Foundation hosted the 11th annual luncheon on Sept. 27 the day before the much-anticipated Trinity-St. Xavier high school football game. The foundation uses proceeds from the event to provide tuition assistance, technology grants, religious education and professional development for Catholic schools. As for the big game, the St. X Tigers defeated the Trinity Shamrocks 21-7 in front of more than 18,000 fans at Cardinal Stadium.
Paul and Michael Gray.
Kent Taylor with Wave 3 and St. X head football coach Kevin Wallace.
Doug Wise, Janet Elder and David Elder Jr.
Kim Davis, Janet Reilly and Angie Jett with US Bank.
Sister Jean Anne Zappa, OSU Ursuline Sisters and Carol Nord.
Tyler Deitering and Lori Spalding.
Danielle Ruffin and Angela Aboud.
Greg Jones and Greg DeMuth.
Trinity Givens, Connie and Trey Schilffarth with Katie Schneider Curran.
Maggie Morris and Rachel Mcmahan.
Drew Hillebrand and Bill Yancey.
Melissa Herberger and Lisa Moretti.
Matt Willinger, Colin Underhill and Jim Smith.
Meredith Mccann and Heather Huddleston with School Choice Scholarships.
Choir Director Jill Schurman leads the Sacred Heart Academy Madrigal Choir in the National Anthem.
Tony Vanetti.
Board Chair D. Hank Robinson.
St. X athletics director Alan Donhoff and head coach of the St. X football team Kevin Wallace.
Catholic Education Foundation President Richard A. Lechleiter.
Lisa Klein, Danielle Ruffin, Tammy Hubbard, Debbie Hendrick, Angela Aboud, Susan Ely, Jody Moore, Kim Wiseman and Trena Smith.
Dr. Rob Mullen, Paul Schulte, Jim Beckham and Brian Monell.
Drew Neichter, Larry Goldsmith and Jack Will.
Kevin Woodward, Chip Dunstor and Josh Lewis.
Michelle Walters and Gretchyn Furlong.
Brad and Deann Nunn.
Blaine Hedges, Craig Mudd, Bill Roby and Fred Mudd.
Suzanne and Mike Glaser with Jay and Linda Saling.
