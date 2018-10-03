Salute to the Game Luncheon

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

The Catholic Education Foundation hosted the 11th annual luncheon on Sept. 27 the day before the much-anticipated Trinity-St. Xavier high school football game. The foundation uses proceeds from the event to provide tuition assistance, technology grants, religious education and professional development for Catholic schools. As for the big game, the St. X Tigers defeated the Trinity Shamrocks 21-7 in front of more than 18,000 fans at Cardinal Stadium.