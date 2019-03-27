Galleries
Runway for the Roses
March 27, 2019
Westport Village hosted its annual Runway for the Roses event on March 21 at Bliss Home. Guests enjoyed a Derby fashion show with styles from several shops in Westport Village as well as a special Four Roses Cocktail Hour.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Karen Finn, Debbie Wooten, Lisa Fox and Kim Rose.
-
Anita Guzman Tomchek with Patti and Madalyn Klika.
-
Becca Gibson, Claudia Coffey and Emily Morris.
-
Tess Sims and Ursula Boehnert.
-
-
Pam Deeley and Pam Shanklin.
-
Jennie Means and Dana Armstrong.
-
Sharon Salvatore and Robyn Cole.
-
Allie Martin and Lindsay Latimer.
-
Emily Hahn and Cindy Britt.
-
Kalisa Rice and Kim Byrd.
-
Rebecca Insko, Terrianne Tremayne, Darci Puryear and Bea Brahmbhatt.
-
Terie and Brittany Blankenbaker with Kristen Massey.
-
Beth Beckovich and Stacey Mecier.
-
Wendy Bootes with Sam and Katie Rouster.
-
Claudia Coffey.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Linda Gerrits and Aline Carter.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Julie Dorsey, Kim Heath, Cindy Philpott and Sharon Woodward.
-
Sheree Shannon and Rosemary Stopher.
-
Paige Stopher, Sheree Shannon and Rosemary Stopher.
-
Danielle Bundrent, Kimberly Castle and Eve Woock.
-
Melissa Moore, Kim Hendrickson, Cheryl Franck and Kathy Campbell.
-
Karen Deckard and Elizabeth Rhodes.
-