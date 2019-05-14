Galleries
Roses and Rosè
May 14, 2019
This first-time brunch soiree was hosted at Evermore in Mockingbird Valley on May 11. Guests enjoyed a buffet from Lilly’s and performance by Pride of Kentucky Chorus. Proceeds from the event went to St. Vincent de Paul Louisville, which helps at-risk youth and supports those in need of assistance with meals, housing, addiction and more.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Pamela Keene, Amy Smith, Olga Grab, Monica Schroeder and Karen Miller.
Neville Blakemore and Jessica Bird.
Eleanor Hawkins, Carey Coleson, Mary Spencer and Patty Weeks.
Tobey Coyle, Kim Thompson, Kristina Peters, Gudrun Peters and Barbara Ballard.
Kristina and Gudrun Peters.
Angela Champion Sprowl and Neville Blakemore.
Abigail Costello and Sara Smith Bowman.
Amy Smith, Monica Schroeder, Abigail Costello, Sara Smith Bowman and Pamela King.
Kelsi Barnes, Maria Beckman and Olga Grab.
Jennifer Porter, Linda Bush, Leigh Graf, Tonda Drinkard Helton, Jennifer Porter, Jasmine Drinkard and Vonda Drinkard.
Donna Young and David Sharpe.
Pat Carrico and Tonya Higgins.
Sarah Friedman and Melanie Anderson.
Kathy Champion, Theresa Blake, Margaret Payne, Maurica Clouser, Marilyn McDaniel, Cindy Sprowl and Angela Champion Sprowl.
Susie Conley, Sandy Woods, Cory Knepp, Judy Buckman and Debbie Sussman.
Barbara Ballard and Gudrun Peters.
Matt Wilson, Lindsay Ramser, Amy Smith, Julie Breedlove and Susan Schroeder.
Donna Koenig and Mary Layman.
Martha Wheeler and Ann Bizzell.
Patty Magruder and Jane Queenan.