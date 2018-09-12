+ Featured Posts > Galleries
The Romeo + Juliet Gala
September 12, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
The Louisville Ballet’s annual fundraiser was held at the Omni Hotel on Sept. 8. Guests enjoyed a seated dinner and cocktails at the gala before traveling to the newly reopened Kentucky Center for the Arts to see the premiere of “Romeo + Juliet.”
-
Donna Tatum-Johns and Crystalin Heroux.
-
Mary Strench, Nick and Ann Maree Keith with Bill Strench.
-
Brooke Perry Pardue, Edwin Perry and Elizabeth Perry Spalding.
-
Brooke Perry Pardue, Edwin Perry, K. Perry Shaber and Elizabeth Perry Spalding.
-
Walter and Valinda Weibel with Lexus of Louisville.
-
-
Suzette Miguel, Jody Howard and Angela Hagan.
-
Sam and Mary Moseley with Edie Bingham, Al Shands and Sharon Potter.
-
Chair for the event and Louisville Ballet board member Viki Diaz and Director of Development for the Louisville Ballet Diane Davis.
-
Paul and Viki Diaz.
-
Rashna Carmicle and Cheri Collis White.
-
Rashna Carmicle, Viki Diaz and Cheri Collis White.
-
Janet DenUyl, Julie Hansen and Elsa Oldham.
-
Susan and Mark Bronner.
-
Elliott and Emmory Shipley with Bright Spring.
-
Director of Development for the Louisville Ballet Diane Davis, Christian Squires, Edie Bingham, Robert Curran, Al Shands and Janet DenUyl.
-
Diane Davis, Robert Curran and Barbara Sexton Smith.
-
Barbara Sexton Smith, Henry and Sharon Potter with Cathy and Congressman John Yarmuth.
-
Kate and Lindsey Latts.
-
-
Lynn Carmicle, Shannon Crawford and Shelly Breier.
-
Mick and Carolyn Burton.
-
Costume assistant for the Louisville Ballet Jan Berletti, Martha York and Crystalin Heroux.
-
Jane and Ted Smith.
-
Cassie and Brian Armstrong.
-
Dave Sheehan, Lindsay Gaddie, Megan Imel and Adam Waldner.
-
Grace Wooding and Robert Cox.
-
Viki Diaz, Creative Director of the Louisville Ballet Robert Curran and Shannon Cogan.
-