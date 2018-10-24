Galleries
Rodes Goes Red
October 24, 2018
Rodes For Him For Her partnered with the American Heart Association for a sip and shop fundraiser on Oct. 18. Shoppers enjoyed a trunk show and some phenomenal giveaways. Ten percent of the night’s sales benefitted the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
-
Stephanie Tisone, Bekki Jo Tressler and Jennifer Stone.
-
Jenny and Hannah Hoertz.
-
Leah Eggers, Erin Fiddler and Sally & Ernie Eggers.
-
-
-
Kary & Wes Tanner.
-
Maryta Sztukowska and Beth Javier.
-
Sarah Davies, Whitney Zenner and Chris Miller.
-
Stephanie Tisone, Dr. Jan Anderson, Bekki Jo Tressler and Gil Dunn.
-
Leah Eggers and Candace Green.
-
Jeff Hunter, Ashley Blackburn and Cindy Carcione.
-
Callie and Barry Denton.
-
Karrie Harper, Edyth Wheeler and Karen Stout.
-
Leah Eggers, Barry Denton, Dr. Jan Anderson and Gil Dunn.
-
David & Kate Son.
-