Rodes Goes Red

October 24, 2018

Rodes For Him For Her partnered with the American Heart Association for a sip and shop fundraiser on Oct. 18. Shoppers enjoyed a trunk show and some phenomenal giveaways. Ten percent of the night’s sales benefitted the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

  • Stephanie Tisone, Bekki Jo Tressler and Jennifer Stone.

  • Jenny and Hannah Hoertz.

  • Leah Eggers, Erin Fiddler and Sally & Ernie Eggers.

  • Kary & Wes Tanner.

  • Maryta Sztukowska and Beth Javier.

  • Sarah Davies, Whitney Zenner and Chris Miller.

  • Stephanie Tisone, Dr. Jan Anderson, Bekki Jo Tressler and Gil Dunn.

  • Leah Eggers and Candace Green.

  • Jeff Hunter, Ashley Blackburn and Cindy Carcione.

  • Callie and Barry Denton.

  • Karrie Harper, Edyth Wheeler and Karen Stout.

  • Leah Eggers, Barry Denton, Dr. Jan Anderson and Gil Dunn.

  • David & Kate Son.