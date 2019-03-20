+ Featured Posts > Galleries
Rodes City Run 10K
March 20, 2019
The second leg of the Triple Crown of Running took place on March 9 in Downtown Louisville. Once again, Edwin Kibichiy of Louisville won first place and finished with a time of 29:02. The final leg of the Triple Crown is the Papa John’s 10 Miler, which is happening on March 23.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Libby Headman and Molly Ford.
-
Juan He and Xiao Tong.
-
Christina Peace, Takeya Lewis, Lisa Flaherty, Meg Ziegenfuss and Amy O’Daniel.
-
Erica De Leon and Laura Lambdin.
-
-
Brittany Rusinko and Kristi Roach.
-
Amy Freeman and Stephanie Valdivieso.
-
Keisha Orr and Carrie Thompson.
-
Ruby, Valorie and James Carter.
-
Roxanne Lenfert and Susan Wilcox.
-
Piper and Katie Fox.
-
Allie Fey and Natalie Faleide.
-
Johnny and Julie Eldridge.
-
Anthem 5K Race Director Scott Wilcoxson warms up the horn before the start of the race.
-
Aerelle Jones and Matt Davis prepare to begin the wheelchair 10k.
-
Aerelle Jones and Matt Davis kick off the Rodes City Race in the wheelchair 10k.
-
Fred Geswein checks how much time is left until the runners begin the 10k.
-
Runners begin the Rodes City Run 10k.
-
-
-
John K., Dan Kummer and Andrea Calvert.
-
Matt Davis of Bowling Green crosses the finish line first with a time of 29:11 in the Wheelchair 10k.
-
Matt Davis of Bowling Green crosses the finish line first with a time of 29:11 in the Wheelchair 10k.
-
Edwin Kibichiy of Louisville finished the Rodes City Run 10k in first place with a time of 29:02.
-
Edwin Kibichiy of Louisville finished the Rodes City Run 10k in first place with a time of 29:02.
-
Luis Orta of Broomfield, Colorado finishes third with a time of 29:37.
-
-
Two runners congradulate each other after completing the Rodes City Run 10k.
-
Jamie and Clarissa Payton.
-
Two runners congratulate each other after completing the Rodes City Run 10k.
-
Lila Sullivan and Kendra Hart.
-
Tamara Tindall and Michelle Pierce.
-
Estelle Morris and Sarah Rosenberg.
-
John Reesor, David Keely and Rick Goranflo.
-
Jean and Olivia Hummel.
-