Rodes City Run 10K

March 20, 2019

The second leg of the Triple Crown of Running took place on March 9 in Downtown Louisville. Once again, Edwin Kibichiy of Louisville won first place and finished with a time of 29:02. The final leg of the Triple Crown is the Papa John’s 10 Miler, which is happening on March 23.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

  • Libby Headman and Molly Ford.

  • Juan He and Xiao Tong.

  • Christina Peace, Takeya Lewis, Lisa Flaherty, Meg Ziegenfuss and Amy O’Daniel.

  • Erica De Leon and Laura Lambdin.

  • Brittany Rusinko and Kristi Roach.

  • Amy Freeman and Stephanie Valdivieso.

  • Keisha Orr and Carrie Thompson.

  • Ruby, Valorie and James Carter.

  • Roxanne Lenfert and Susan Wilcox.

  • Piper and Katie Fox.

  • Allie Fey and Natalie Faleide.

  • Johnny and Julie Eldridge.

  • Anthem 5K Race Director Scott Wilcoxson warms up the horn before the start of the race.

  • Aerelle Jones and Matt Davis prepare to begin the wheelchair 10k.

  • Aerelle Jones and Matt Davis kick off the Rodes City Race in the wheelchair 10k.

  • Fred Geswein checks how much time is left until the runners begin the 10k.

  • Runners begin the Rodes City Run 10k.

  • John K., Dan Kummer and Andrea Calvert.

  • Matt Davis of Bowling Green crosses the finish line first with a time of 29:11 in the Wheelchair 10k.

  • Edwin Kibichiy of Louisville finished the Rodes City Run 10k in first place with a time of 29:02.

  • Luis Orta of Broomfield, Colorado finishes third with a time of 29:37.

  • Two runners congradulate each other after completing the Rodes City Run 10k.

  • Jamie and Clarissa Payton.

  • Lila Sullivan and Kendra Hart.

  • Tamara Tindall and Michelle Pierce.

  • Estelle Morris and Sarah Rosenberg.

  • John Reesor, David Keely and Rick Goranflo.

  • Jean and Olivia Hummel.