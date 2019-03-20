Libby Headman and Molly Ford.

Juan He and Xiao Tong.

Christina Peace, Takeya Lewis, Lisa Flaherty, Meg Ziegenfuss and Amy O’Daniel.

Erica De Leon and Laura Lambdin.

Brittany Rusinko and Kristi Roach.

Amy Freeman and Stephanie Valdivieso.

Keisha Orr and Carrie Thompson.

Ruby, Valorie and James Carter.

Roxanne Lenfert and Susan Wilcox.

Piper and Katie Fox.

Allie Fey and Natalie Faleide.

Johnny and Julie Eldridge.

Anthem 5K Race Director Scott Wilcoxson warms up the horn before the start of the race.

Aerelle Jones and Matt Davis prepare to begin the wheelchair 10k.

Aerelle Jones and Matt Davis kick off the Rodes City Race in the wheelchair 10k.

Fred Geswein checks how much time is left until the runners begin the 10k.

Runners begin the Rodes City Run 10k.

John K., Dan Kummer and Andrea Calvert.

Matt Davis of Bowling Green crosses the finish line first with a time of 29:11 in the Wheelchair 10k.

Edwin Kibichiy of Louisville finished the Rodes City Run 10k in first place with a time of 29:02.

Luis Orta of Broomfield, Colorado finishes third with a time of 29:37.

Two runners congradulate each other after completing the Rodes City Run 10k.

Jamie and Clarissa Payton.

Lila Sullivan and Kendra Hart.

Tamara Tindall and Michelle Pierce.

Estelle Morris and Sarah Rosenberg.

John Reesor, David Keely and Rick Goranflo.