Robertson’s First Birthday
March 7, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
Friends and colleagues of Courtney Howell-Kidd gathered at Three Dog Bakery on March 3 to celebrate the birthday of her French bulldog, Robertson. Guests and their furry friends enjoyed specialty cakes for humans and pups alike, and a pleasant time was had by all.
Birthday Boy Robertson.
Birthday Boy, Robertson and owner Courtney Howell-Kidd.
Tom T Terrific.
Judge Angela And Jeremiah Johnson and Suge Abear Johnson.
Sunny.
Sandra Branham, Barb Kaelie and Anne Howell.
Connie and Bill Schleuning and, Tom T Terrific.
Debbie King and Sunny.
Tracy Cutting and Barclay.
Judge Tara Hagarty and Mac and Henry Haggarty awaiting Reiki with Adriena Dame.
Suge Abear.
Judge Tara Hagerty and Mac and Henry Haggarty.
Valerie Howell and Cutie Pie.
Frand Jasper looks on as Kula gets a Reiki tratment from Adriena Dame.
Fran and Kula Jasper.
Adriena Dame with Kula Jasper.
Tracy Cutting and Barclay.
Rebecca Fulmer, Billy Hower and Ragnar.
Judge Deborah Deweese and Hayley Pickles with Benham Simms and Jodie Meeks.
Three Dogs Bakery Manager Shelby Simpson.
Shelby Simpson delivers a first sniff of the cake to Robertson as Courtney Howell Kidd holds him.
Valerie Howell and Cutie Pie with Courtney Howell Kidd and Robertson.
Shelby Simpson Robertson the first piece.
Robertson eats his birthday cake,
Mac Haggerty isn't sure about his cake.
Henry Haggerty was VERY sure abiout his cake!
Mac, Henry and Tara Haggerty with Robertson.
Fran Jaspar and the oriental rug she brought for Robertson.
Retired Judge Paula Sherlock and Gracie.
Cutie Pie.
Robertson with Billy Hower.
Austin and Robertson.
Austin and Cutie Pie.
Richard Freeman, Courtney Howell Kidd and Robertson.
Lauren and Michelle Hannigan and Lady Daisy.
Rebecca Fulmer and Adriena Dame.
