Galleries
Roast United: The Roast of Matt Thornton
September 18, 2019
Matt Thornton received a roast for a worthy cause at Ashbourne Farms on the evening of Sept. 13. Emcee Terry Meiners led the fundraiser for Metro United Way and roast of the Thornton’s CEO. Thornton and his wife Fran ended the night by pledging to give an additional $1 million to the organization.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Carmen Hickerson with Metro United Way and Kittie Fahey with Greater Twin Cities United Way.
-
Susan Michelle Wheeler and Susan Michelle Mudd.
-
Leslie Hyslop, Stacy Houlihan and Tamara Holleman.
-
Mike and Debbie Hardesty.
-
-
Lawson Whiting, Stuart Ray, Kent Taylor, Janet Lively, Darrin McCauley and Michael Houlihan.
-
Terri Keeley and Mike Fine.
-
Bill Mudd and Matt Thornton.
-
Sarah Brown, Tami Cassis and Kim Lewis.
-
Ian and Debbie Patrick.
-
Stacy Houlihan and David Braciak.
-
Lynnie and Thomas Meyer with Adam Fields.
-
Austin and Janie Musselman.
-
Terry Meiners and the Dozens Of Dollars String Band.
-
Terry Meiners and the Dozens Of Dollars String Band.
-
Terry Meiners and the Dozens Of Dollars String Band.
-
Chuck Cassis and Crissy Hughes.
-
-
-
Nicole Breyette and Ben Alto with Lesa and Gregg Seibert.
-
Maggie Elder with Judi and Rob Petty.
-
Ina Bond and Susan Donovan.
-
Teresa and Scott Whitehouse.
-
Adria Johnson, Leslie Bowles and Leslie Tate.
-
Tom and Lisa Benson.
-
Dozens of Dollars String Band.
-