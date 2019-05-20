Galleries
Rick Morehead and Bill Howard’s 50th Anniversary
May 20, 2019
On May 18, Rick Morehead and Bill Howard celebrated 50 years together with a masquerade-themed party at their home in Washington Square.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
-
Rick Morehead and Bill Howard.
-
Early Autumn and Carmel Bowman.
-
Rick Morehead and Bill Howard.
-
Rick Morehead shows off the accessories he made from items purchased at Caufields.
-
-
Rick Morehead and Liz Hart.
-
Doug U'Sellis and Ginny Brown.
-
Bill Senn and Rick Morehead.
-
Rick Morehead, Kim Steen, Soldier and Bill Howard.
-
Rick Morehead, Bill Howard and Walter Lee.
-
Rick Morehead, Ruby Ballinger, Bill Howard and Angela Nief.
-
Rick Morehead, Vince Weshaleski and Bill Howard.
-
Kim Steen with Soldier, Brad and Keisha Norrington.
-
-
Early Autumn.
-